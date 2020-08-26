Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kurdish opposition TV channel’s reporter held for past week

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of an Iraqi Kurdish reporter who has been held by the authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan for the past week, ever since he was arrested after covering a protest for the opposition TV channel NRT.NRT’s correspondent in Zakho, a city near the Turkish border, Ahmad Zakhoy was arrested by members of the Asayish (Kurdish intelligence services) and placed in detention on 19 August,

© Reporters without borders -


