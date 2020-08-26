Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Boko Haram Suicide Bombers Strike Displacement Site

Click to expand Image The displacement site Nguetchewe, Far North region, Cameroon, August 10, 2020. © 2020 private © (New York) – The Islamist armed group Boko Haram used apparent child suicide bombers in an unlawful attack on a site for displaced people in the Far North region of Cameroon, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack, carried out overnight between August 1 and 2, 2020 in the town of Nguetechewe, killed at least 17 civilians, including 5 children and 6 women, and wounded at least 16. There was no evident military objective in the vicinity. “The Boko Haram’s nighttime suicide…

© Human Rights Watch -


