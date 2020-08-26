Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Will Serbia Release Covid-19 Data from Institutions?

Click to expand Image A room in the Veternik Institution for children and adults with disabilities where 540 persons, including children with disabilities live. Up to eight people live in one room. © 2015 Emina Ćerimović for Human Rights Watch Serbia has taken a positive step to better protect people from Covid-19 by agreeing to release data on the total number of Covid-19 infections and deaths inside social care institutions. People inside institutions are some of the most at-risk during the pandemic. The Institute of Public Health of Serbia’s pledge, which it made July 31, followed…

© Human Rights Watch -


