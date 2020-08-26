Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous Australian Boy’s Death and Inadequate Health Care

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should be aware that this piece contains the name and image of a deceased person. His name and image are used with the permission of the family.  On August 24, the Queensland Health Ombudsman found that the health care delivered to a 6-year-old Australian boy who died from a sudden illness in 2017 was “likely inadequate.” Click to expand Image Charlie Gowa (left), his mother Xernona PoiPoi, and brother Richard. © Private Charlie Gowa grew up in a remote Torres Strait Islander community in Queensland, Australia. When he became ill in…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lebanon: Lethal Force Used Against Protesters
~ Iraq: Basra Political Group Targeted
~ Singapore: Quash Prominent Activist’s Conviction
~ Uzbekistan: Drop Dubious Case Against Journalist
~ Forty-Nine Migrant Children Moved to Safety in France
~ Brazil: Amazon Fires Affect Health of Thousands
~ ICRC: Gazans face ‘double crisis’, need international support
~ COVID-19: UN urges ramping up social protection programmes to safeguard those most vulnerable
~ Belarus: “A government can’t change the course of history by concealing the facts online”
~ Africa: 44,000 people registered as missing on the continent, nearly half of them children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter