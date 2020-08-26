Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Lethal Force Used Against Protesters

(Beirut) – Lebanese security forces used excessive and at times lethal force against mostly peaceful protesters in downtown Beirut on August 8, 2020, causing hundreds of injuries. Security forces fired live ammunition, metal pellets, and kinetic impact projectiles such as rubber balls, including at health workers, and police deployed excessive quantities of tear gas, including at first aid stations. Several teargas cartridges were fired directly at protesters, striking some in the head and neck. Security forces also threw stones at protesters and beat them. The forces involved included the Parliament…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Iraq: Basra Political Group Targeted
~ Singapore: Quash Prominent Activist’s Conviction
~ Uzbekistan: Drop Dubious Case Against Journalist
~ Forty-Nine Migrant Children Moved to Safety in France
~ Brazil: Amazon Fires Affect Health of Thousands
~ ICRC: Gazans face ‘double crisis’, need international support
~ COVID-19: UN urges ramping up social protection programmes to safeguard those most vulnerable
~ Belarus: “A government can’t change the course of history by concealing the facts online”
~ Africa: 44,000 people registered as missing on the continent, nearly half of them children
~ Journalists tortured in DRC on provincial governor’s orders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter