Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Basra Political Group Targeted

Click to expand Image Protesters take part in an anti-government demonstration outside the provincial council building in Basra, Iraq, August 17, 2020.  © 2020 Nabil Jurani/AP Images  (Beirut) – Unidentified gunmen have since August 14, 2020, assassinated two protesters and wounded another four, all linked to a youth protest group with political aspirations in Basra, in southern Iraq, Human Rights Watch said today. They are the most recent victims of killings of hundreds of protesters in Baghdad and southern Iraq since October 2019, including by abusive security forces. The authorities…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lebanon: Lethal Force Used Against Protesters
~ Singapore: Quash Prominent Activist’s Conviction
~ Uzbekistan: Drop Dubious Case Against Journalist
~ Forty-Nine Migrant Children Moved to Safety in France
~ Brazil: Amazon Fires Affect Health of Thousands
~ ICRC: Gazans face ‘double crisis’, need international support
~ COVID-19: UN urges ramping up social protection programmes to safeguard those most vulnerable
~ Belarus: “A government can’t change the course of history by concealing the facts online”
~ Africa: 44,000 people registered as missing on the continent, nearly half of them children
~ Journalists tortured in DRC on provincial governor’s orders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter