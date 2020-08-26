Tolerance.ca
Singapore: Quash Prominent Activist’s Conviction

Click to expand Image Human rights activist Jolovan Wham arrives at the State Court in Singapore, February 21, 2019. © 2019 REUTERS/Edgar Su (Bangkok) – Singapore authorities should immediately quash the conviction of the human rights activist Jolovan Wham in violation of his right to peaceful assembly, Human Rights Watch said today. On August 20, 2020, the Court of Appeal upheld the constitutionality of the draconian Public Order Act’s licensing requirement for a permit to hold public assemblies. Wham’s 10-day jail sentence was allowed to proceed. In November 2016, Wham, 39, hosted an…

