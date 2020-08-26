Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Drop Dubious Case Against Journalist

Click to expand Image Bobomurod Abdullaev, May 7, 2018.  © RFE/RL Uzbek Service (Berlin) – The Uzbek authorities should drop the criminal investigation against the independent journalist Bobomurod Abdullaev and lift all restrictions on his movement, Human Rights Watch said today. Abdullaev faces charges of “offenses against the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan” and “conspiracy to overthrow the constitutional regime,” each punishable by up to 20 years in prison. On August 22, 2020, Kyrgyz authorities unlawfully extradited Abdullaev from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, even though he had…

