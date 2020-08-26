Tolerance.ca
Forty-Nine Migrant Children Moved to Safety in France

Click to expand Image Two boys walk in a makeshift camp next to the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 17, 2018. © 2018 Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters In recent days, France has welcomed 49 children flown in from the nightmarish situation in the camps on Greece’s Aegean islands, where thousands of asylum seekers and migrants are stranded in horrendous conditions. On August 20, France relocated to its territory 16 unaccompanied children, followed this week by 33 others. These transfers are part of a European plan to relocate unaccompanied children…

© Human Rights Watch


