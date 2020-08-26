Tolerance.ca
ICRC: Gazans face ‘double crisis’, need international support

~ Lebanon: Lethal Force Used Against Protesters
~ Iraq: Basra Political Group Targeted
~ Singapore: Quash Prominent Activist’s Conviction
~ Uzbekistan: Drop Dubious Case Against Journalist
~ Forty-Nine Migrant Children Moved to Safety in France
~ Brazil: Amazon Fires Affect Health of Thousands
~ COVID-19: UN urges ramping up social protection programmes to safeguard those most vulnerable
~ Belarus: “A government can’t change the course of history by concealing the facts online”
~ Africa: 44,000 people registered as missing on the continent, nearly half of them children
~ Journalists tortured in DRC on provincial governor’s orders
