Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa: 44,000 people registered as missing on the continent, nearly half of them children

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Belarus: “A government can’t change the course of history by concealing the facts online”
~ Journalists tortured in DRC on provincial governor’s orders
~ Kashmiri woman photographer chosen for 2020 Peter Mackler Award
~ Korean Government supports the project (2020-2024), Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Natural Resource Management for Integrated Community Development in National Parks of Madagascar - (BIOCOM), through Korea International Cooperation Agency
~ Two journalists murdered just days apart in Venezuela
~ Maldives: Covid-19 Exposes Abuse of Migrants
~ Rights expert denounces lack of investigation into 2017 killing of journalist in South Sudan
~ RSF welcomes UN Special Rapporteur’s statement calling for justice for Christopher Allen three years on
~ Venezuela: two journalists murdered just days apart in Venezuela
~ Statement by the Director General of UNESCO on the possible appointment of Mr. Moez Chakchouk as Minister of Transport and Logistics in the new Tunisian government
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter