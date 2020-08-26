Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two journalists murdered just days apart in Venezuela

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Venezuelan authorities to conduct impartial investigations into the murders of two journalists in the past week in order to quickly identify the perpetrators and instigators.Reporter and cameraman Andrés Eloy Nieves Zacarías was shot dead when at least 10 heavily-armed members of Venezuela’s Special Action Forces (FAES) burst into the recording studio

