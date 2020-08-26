Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Journalists tortured in DRC on provincial governor’s orders

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by shocking press freedom violations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a journalist and a radio technician were detained and tortured last week on the orders of a politically embattled provincial governor. The DRC’s authorities must do everything possible to protect media personnel from harassment by regional officials, RSF said.Journalist Hubert Djoko and radio technician Albert Lokongo were arrested by members of the armed forces (FARDC) and national police during a raid on the headquarters of privately-own

