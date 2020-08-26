Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kashmiri woman photographer chosen for 2020 Peter Mackler Award

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) hails the decision to give the 2020 Peter Mackler Award for Courageous and Ethical Journalism to Kashmiri freelance photojournalist Masrat Zahra.Aged 26, Masrat Zahra was born and brought up in Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, a territory claimed by Pakistan where she is one of the few

