Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Bank Group Failing at Remedies for Project Abuses

Click to expand Image Protesters outside the World Bank headquarters, Washington, DC, July 6, 2015. © 2015 Joe Athialy for the Bretton Woods Project An external review of the World Bank Group’s private funding institutions found that social and environmental abuses caused by their development projects went largely unaddressed, leaving victims without remedies. The review focused on the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and their accountability office, the Compliance Advisor Ombudsman. It found that only 13 percent of compliance…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Journalists tortured in DRC on provincial governor’s orders
~ Kashmiri woman photographer chosen for 2020 Peter Mackler Award
~ Two journalists murdered just days apart in Venezuela
~ Maldives: Covid-19 Exposes Abuse of Migrants
~ Rights expert denounces lack of investigation into 2017 killing of journalist in South Sudan
~ RSF welcomes UN Special Rapporteur’s statement calling for justice for Christopher Allen three years on
~ Venezuela: two journalists murdered just days apart in Venezuela
~ Statement by the Director General of UNESCO on the possible appointment of Mr. Moez Chakchouk as Minister of Transport and Logistics in the new Tunisian government
~ Thailand: Facebook caves to abusive censorship requests
~ Journalist loses accreditation over report about Tajikistan’s president
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter