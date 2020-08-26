Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine Rights Group Under Attack

Click to expand Image Zara Alvarez © Christina Palabay/Facebook A longstanding human rights organization in the Philippines disclosed on Monday that two of its officers, along with several activists working for other groups, had received death threats. In a series of tweets, Karapatan, a left-wing political group, identified the people targeted and said they were “under extreme risk.” The threats came a week after unidentified gunmen shot dead Zara Alvarez, a legal worker for the group, in Bacolod City in the central Philippines on August 17. Alvarez’s killing, as well as the apparent…

© Human Rights Watch -


