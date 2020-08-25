Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF welcomes UN Special Rapporteur’s statement calling for justice for Christopher Allen three years on

NewsOn the eve of the three-year anniversary of dual US/UK national journalist Christopher Allen’s killing in South Sudan, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the statement of UN Special Rapporteur Agnès Callamard calling for a full investigation into his murder. RSF calls again for concrete action by the governments of South Sudan, the US and UK, as well as the UN, to ensure justice is delivered without further delay. On 25 August, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnès Callamard issued her first

© Reporters without borders -


