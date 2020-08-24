Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Government failings leave rural communities at the mercy of gunmen

The Nigerian authorities have left rural communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen who have killed at least 1,126 people in the north of the country since January.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Russia Needs an Investigation into Navalny’s Illness
~ Another Youth Drowns Trying to Row to Safety in the UK
~ Unprecedented Glimpse of Crisis in North Korea
~ Greece Is Still Denying Migrant Pushbacks
~ Venezuelan Migrants Face Covid-19 Risk in Aruba Detention Centers
~ Brazil and the Southern Cone: Report on the ICRC's response to Covid-19 in June and July
~ Brazil and the Southern Cone: Report on the ICRC's response to Covid-19 in June and July
~ Brazil and the Southern Cone: Report on the ICRC's response to Covid-19 in June and July
~ Former Spanish King Finds New Home in UAE
~ UN rights office ‘appalled’ at violence against human rights defenders in the Philippines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter