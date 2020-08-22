Tolerance.ca
Russia Needs an Investigation into Navalny’s Illness

Click to expand Image Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov in Moscow, Russia, February 29, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File Update (August 21, 2020): According to media reports, on the evening of August 21, Russian doctors in Omsk gave permission for Navalny to be medevaced to Germany for treatment. Consider this agonizing moment for Yulia Navalnaya. Her husband, Alexei Navalny, is fighting for his life on a ventilator in a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after falling suddenly and desperately ill…

