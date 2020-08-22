Tolerance.ca
Another Youth Drowns Trying to Row to Safety in the UK

Click to expand Image A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat headed in the direction of Dover, Kent, United Kingdom, August 10, 2020. © 2020 Gareth Fuller/Press Association via AP Images It is almost five years since the body of Alan Kurdi, a three-year-old Syrian boy, washed up on a beach in Turkey. After fleeing the war in Syria with his family, Alan died when the family’s dinghy capsized as they tried to make the dangerous journey to safety in Greece. The image of his lifeless body lying on the shore prompted global outrage and empathy, with governments…

~ Russia Needs an Investigation into Navalny’s Illness
~ Unprecedented Glimpse of Crisis in North Korea
~ Greece Is Still Denying Migrant Pushbacks
~ Venezuelan Migrants Face Covid-19 Risk in Aruba Detention Centers
~ Brazil and the Southern Cone: Report on the ICRC's response to Covid-19 in June and July
~ Former Spanish King Finds New Home in UAE
~ UN rights office ‘appalled’ at violence against human rights defenders in the Philippines
~ IRAN : UN special rapporteur urged to visit Iranian prisons holding journalists
