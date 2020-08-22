Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Unprecedented Glimpse of Crisis in North Korea

Click to expand Image North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 19, 2020.  © 2020 Korea News Service via AP On August 20, Kim Jong Un offered a rare public acknowledgement of several crises North Korea is currently facing. Citing “severe internal and external situations” and “unexpected … challenges,” he conceded government failures to improve the country’s economy, noting that “many of the planned goals for national economic growth have not yet been attained nor [have] the people’s living standards improved…

© Human Rights Watch


