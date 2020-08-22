Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuelan Migrants Face Covid-19 Risk in Aruba Detention Centers

Click to expand Image A photo showing the outside of a Guarda Nos Costa (GNC) immigration detention center in Aruba. © Sharina Henriquez Since May, Venezuelan migrants detained in a detention facility administered by Aruba’s coast guard, the Guarda Nos Costa (GNC), have participated in four protests asking to be returned to Venezuela. To understand why anyone amid the Covid-19 pandemic would want to go back to a country with a collapsed health system that is not welcoming returnees, you need to be familiar with the GNC migrant detention facility. Information from the facility is limited,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Russia Needs an Investigation into Navalny’s Illness
~ Another Youth Drowns Trying to Row to Safety in the UK
~ Unprecedented Glimpse of Crisis in North Korea
~ Greece Is Still Denying Migrant Pushbacks
~ Brazil and the Southern Cone: Report on the ICRC's response to Covid-19 in June and July
~ Brazil and the Southern Cone: Report on the ICRC's response to Covid-19 in June and July
~ Brazil and the Southern Cone: Report on the ICRC's response to Covid-19 in June and July
~ Former Spanish King Finds New Home in UAE
~ UN rights office ‘appalled’ at violence against human rights defenders in the Philippines
~ IRAN : UN special rapporteur urged to visit Iranian prisons holding journalists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter