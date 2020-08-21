Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil and the Southern Cone: Report on the ICRC's response to Covid-19 in June and July

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Brazil and the Southern Cone: Report on the ICRC's response to Covid-19 in June and July
~ Brazil and the Southern Cone: Report on the ICRC's response to Covid-19 in June and July
~ Former Spanish King Finds New Home in UAE
~ UN rights office ‘appalled’ at violence against human rights defenders in the Philippines
~ IRAN : UN special rapporteur urged to visit Iranian prisons holding journalists
~ Red alert for green journalism – 10 environmental reporters killed in five years
~ Serbia: Support to Red Cross societies, penitentiaries and authorities during COVID-19
~ Renters in England Are Braced for Mass Evictions
~ A 10-Year-Old Girl’s Ordeal to Have a Legal Abortion in Brazil
~ Protecting Ecuador’s Students from Sexual Violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter