Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renters in England Are Braced for Mass Evictions

Click to expand Image Letting agents boards in London, March 2016.  © Anthony Devlin/Press Association via AP Images The eviction ban in England expires this coming weekend and some people in privately rented housing, who have been hit by the economic downturn triggered by Covid-19 and fallen behind on their rent, are waiting nervously to discover their fate. Some families will face devastating consequences including eviction, homelessness, and disruption to education, employment, and family life. The UK government’s ban on evictions for private tenants was implemented as the pandemic…

© Human Rights Watch -


