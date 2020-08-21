Tolerance.ca
A 10-Year-Old Girl’s Ordeal to Have a Legal Abortion in Brazil

Click to expand Image Pro-choice demonstrators at a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 8, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo Earlier this month, a 10-year-old-girl in Espírito Santo State, Brazil, discovered she was pregnant after 4 years of repeated rape by her uncle, who threatened her to keep quiet. The girl, who lives with her extended family, wanted to end the pregnancy, which could have endangered her life at such a young age. Under Brazilian law, which allows abortions in cases of rape and when it is necessary to save the pregnant person’s life, she had the right to…

