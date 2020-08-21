Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Former Spanish King Finds New Home in UAE

Click to expand Image Spain's royal household said on Monday Aug. 17, 2020, that former monarch Juan Carlos is in the United Arab Emirates.  © AP Photo/Andrea Comas After two weeks of official silence and media speculation, the whereabouts of former Spanish king Juan Carlos I were confirmed this week. The king, who left Spain earlier this month amid accusations of financial wrongdoing – which include allegedly accepting gifts from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain – has chosen to move to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His new home has much to answer for as well. Over…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UN rights office ‘appalled’ at violence against human rights defenders in the Philippines
~ IRAN : UN special rapporteur urged to visit Iranian prisons holding journalists
~ Red alert for green journalism – 10 environmental reporters killed in five years
~ Serbia: Support to Red Cross societies, penitentiaries and authorities during COVID-19
~ Renters in England Are Braced for Mass Evictions
~ A 10-Year-Old Girl’s Ordeal to Have a Legal Abortion in Brazil
~ Protecting Ecuador’s Students from Sexual Violence
~ Libya: COVID-19 and conflict collide, deepening humanitarian crisis
~ Venezuela: Nourishing the hope of returnees during COVID-19
~ Mali coup: Democratic order must be restored ‘as fast as possible’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter