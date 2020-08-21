Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Authorities must uphold human rights before, during and after Edo State gubernatorial election.

Authorities must fulfil their obligation to promote, protect, respect, and fulfil human rights amidst disturbing signs of violence ahead of the Edo State gubernatorial election.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ UN rights office ‘appalled’ at violence against human rights defenders in the Philippines
~ IRAN : UN special rapporteur urged to visit Iranian prisons holding journalists
~ Red alert for green journalism – 10 environmental reporters killed in five years
~ Serbia: Support to Red Cross societies, penitentiaries and authorities during COVID-19
~ Libya: COVID-19 and conflict collide, deepening humanitarian crisis
~ Venezuela: Nourishing the hope of returnees during COVID-19
~ Mali coup: Democratic order must be restored ‘as fast as possible’
~ Harassment of Ukrainian TV journalists
~ Venezuela: nourishing the hope of returnees
~ Thailand: More peaceful activists arrested and charged amidst pro-democracy protests
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter