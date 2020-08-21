Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IRAN : UN special rapporteur urged to visit Iranian prisons holding journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran to inspect the country’s prisons as soon as possible, now that the revelation of a cover-up of coronavirus deaths in Iran has increased concern about the degree to which prisoners of conscience, including journalists, are exposed to the virus in its over-crowded jails.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


