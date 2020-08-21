Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: COVID-19 and conflict collide, deepening humanitarian crisis

© International Committee of the Red Cross -


~ UN rights office ‘appalled’ at violence against human rights defenders in the Philippines
~ IRAN : UN special rapporteur urged to visit Iranian prisons holding journalists
~ Red alert for green journalism – 10 environmental reporters killed in five years
~ Serbia: Support to Red Cross societies, penitentiaries and authorities during COVID-19
~ Venezuela: Nourishing the hope of returnees during COVID-19
~ Mali coup: Democratic order must be restored ‘as fast as possible’
~ Harassment of Ukrainian TV journalists
~ Venezuela: nourishing the hope of returnees
~ Thailand: More peaceful activists arrested and charged amidst pro-democracy protests
~ From Chaos in Moria to Despair in Athens, Greece
