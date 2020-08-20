Tolerance.ca
Mali coup: Democratic order must be restored ‘as fast as possible’

~ Harassment of Ukrainian TV journalists
~ Venezuela: nourishing the hope of returnees
~ Thailand: More peaceful activists arrested and charged amidst pro-democracy protests
~ From Chaos in Moria to Despair in Athens, Greece
~ Myanmar: Drop Charges Against Free-Speech Activist
~ Japan: Foreign Minister Should Raise Rights Abroad
~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Free Democracy Activists
~ Libya: COVID-19 and conflict collide in Libya, deepening the humanitarian crisis
~ Tanzania: RSF condemns latest government clampdown on the media
~ Bolivia: Amnesty International denounces impunity for human rights violations committed during post-election crisis
