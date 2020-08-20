Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Harassment of Ukrainian TV journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned about repeated attempts to intimidate journalists who do investigative reporting for “Skhemy,” a programme on Ukraine’s main public television channel,

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Venezuela: nourishing the hope of returnees
~ Thailand: More peaceful activists arrested and charged amidst pro-democracy protests
~ From Chaos in Moria to Despair in Athens, Greece
~ Myanmar: Drop Charges Against Free-Speech Activist
~ Japan: Foreign Minister Should Raise Rights Abroad
~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Free Democracy Activists
~ Libya: COVID-19 and conflict collide in Libya, deepening the humanitarian crisis
~ Tanzania: RSF condemns latest government clampdown on the media
~ Bolivia: Amnesty International denounces impunity for human rights violations committed during post-election crisis
~ Azerbaijan: Relentless Crackdown on Opposition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter