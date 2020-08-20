Tolerance.ca
Nepal Health Facility Births Decline by Half During Covid-19 Lockdown: Study

Click to expand Image A health worker wraps a baby born minutes before as the mother looks on at the government maternity hospital in Katmandu, Nepal, September 10, 2010. © 2010 AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe Covid-19 has stretched threadbare health facilities in many parts of the world, often forcing the most difficult of choices – refusing medical care to one person to make room for another. In Nepal, decades of progress in maternal and newborn health is now in jeopardy, according to new research published in the Lancet. The study, which looked at nine hospitals, found the number of births…

© Human Rights Watch


~ From Chaos in Moria to Despair in Athens, Greece
~ Myanmar: Drop Charges Against Free-Speech Activist
~ Japan: Foreign Minister Should Raise Rights Abroad
~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Free Democracy Activists
~ Libya: COVID-19 and conflict collide in Libya, deepening the humanitarian crisis
~ Tanzania: RSF condemns latest government clampdown on the media
~ Bolivia: Amnesty International denounces impunity for human rights violations committed during post-election crisis
~ Azerbaijan: Relentless Crackdown on Opposition
~ India: Contempt Conviction Threatens Free Speech
~ Jerusalem: ICRC donates protective equipment to tackle second wave of COVID-19
