Human Rights Observatory

Two More Philippine Activists Murdered

Click to expand Image Zara Alvarez © Christina Palabay/Facebook On August 17 in the central Philippine island of Negros, unidentified gunmen fatally shot Zara Alvarez, a legal worker for the human rights group Karapatan. Alvarez, 39, was the thirteenth human rights defender killed in the Philippines in the past four years. A week earlier, unidentified assailants killed peasant leader Randall Echanis, 72, inside his home in Quezon City, in Metro Manila. The victims shared similar backgrounds. They both worked in leftist, grassroots organizations that authorities allege are linked to the…

© Human Rights Watch -


