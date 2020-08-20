Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Relentless Crackdown on Opposition

Click to expand Image Rally participants gather in front of the parliament building, Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14, 2020. © 2020 Aziz Karimov (Berlin) – Azerbaijani authorities arrested numerous opposition activists and leaders on spurious criminal charges following a July 14, 2020 unsanctioned rally in Baku, Human Rights Watch said today. Thousands of people gathered that day to support the country’s armed forces amid an escalation of military tensions with neighboring Armenia. The charges range from violating lockdown rules related to the Covid-19 pandemic to destruction of property and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ From Chaos in Moria to Despair in Athens, Greece
~ Myanmar: Drop Charges Against Free-Speech Activist
~ Japan: Foreign Minister Should Raise Rights Abroad
~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Free Democracy Activists
~ Libya: COVID-19 and conflict collide in Libya, deepening the humanitarian crisis
~ Tanzania: RSF condemns latest government clampdown on the media
~ Bolivia: Amnesty International denounces impunity for human rights violations committed during post-election crisis
~ India: Contempt Conviction Threatens Free Speech
~ Jerusalem: ICRC donates protective equipment to tackle second wave of COVID-19
~ G20 countries urged to stop ‘COVID generation’ from being locked out of the classroom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter