Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Chaos in Moria to Despair in Athens, Greece

Click to expand Image A woman and her children sitting in Victoria Square in Athens, Greece, awaiting transfer, are among the thousands of refugees summarily evicted from their residence by the government. © 2020 AFP Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Greek government announced that it was throwing more than 11,000 refugees out on the street, including families with children, pregnant women, and women who are alone in Greece, as well as people with disabilities and older people. Starting on June 1st, refugees were told to leave government-provided housing in apartments, hotels, and camps.…

© Human Rights Watch -


