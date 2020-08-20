Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Drop Charges Against Free-Speech Activist

Click to expand Image Poet Maung Saungkha © 2016 Private (Bangkok) – Myanmar authorities should immediately drop all charges against the free-speech activist and poet Maung Saungkha, Human Rights Watch said today. Maung Saungkha is to appear in court on August 21, 2020 to face accusations of organizing a protest demanding an end to internet restrictions in the conflict-affected Rakhine and Chin states. On June 21, a banner reading “Is the internet being shut down to hide war crimes in Rakhine and killing people?” was hung on an overpass in downtown Yangon. The authorities charged Maung…

