Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Foreign Minister Should Raise Rights Abroad

Click to expand Image Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi meets the media in Tokyo on May 28, 2020.  © 2020 Kyodo via AP Images (Tokyo) – Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi should forcefully raise human rights concerns on an upcoming regional trip, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the foreign minister. Motegi will visit Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar from August 20 to 25, 2020. In Papua New Guinea, violence against women and children is rampant. Cambodia’s one-party state is increasing its crackdown on activists, journalists, and the political…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ From Chaos in Moria to Despair in Athens, Greece
~ Myanmar: Drop Charges Against Free-Speech Activist
~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Free Democracy Activists
~ Libya: COVID-19 and conflict collide in Libya, deepening the humanitarian crisis
~ Tanzania: RSF condemns latest government clampdown on the media
~ Bolivia: Amnesty International denounces impunity for human rights violations committed during post-election crisis
~ Azerbaijan: Relentless Crackdown on Opposition
~ India: Contempt Conviction Threatens Free Speech
~ Jerusalem: ICRC donates protective equipment to tackle second wave of COVID-19
~ G20 countries urged to stop ‘COVID generation’ from being locked out of the classroom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter