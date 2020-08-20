Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Drop Charges, Free Democracy Activists

Click to expand Image Arnon Nampha © 2020 Facebook/Arnon Nampha (New York) – Thai authorities should immediately drop all charges and unconditionally release prominent pro-democracy activists arbitrarily detained for their role in peaceful protests, Human Rights Watch said today. On August 19, 2020, Thai police separately arrested Arnon Nampha, Baramee Chairat, Suwanna Tanlek, and Korakot Saengyenphan, charged them with sedition and other offenses, and jailed them. “The Thai government’s repeated promises to listen to dissenting voices have proven meaningless as the crackdown on pro-democracy…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ From Chaos in Moria to Despair in Athens, Greece
~ Myanmar: Drop Charges Against Free-Speech Activist
~ Japan: Foreign Minister Should Raise Rights Abroad
~ Libya: COVID-19 and conflict collide in Libya, deepening the humanitarian crisis
~ Tanzania: RSF condemns latest government clampdown on the media
~ Bolivia: Amnesty International denounces impunity for human rights violations committed during post-election crisis
~ Azerbaijan: Relentless Crackdown on Opposition
~ India: Contempt Conviction Threatens Free Speech
~ Jerusalem: ICRC donates protective equipment to tackle second wave of COVID-19
~ G20 countries urged to stop ‘COVID generation’ from being locked out of the classroom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter