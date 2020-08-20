Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: RSF condemns latest government clampdown on the media

NewsReporters Without Borders deplores strict new media regulations imposed by the authorities in Tanzania, which will have profound implications for national and foreign news organizations just months before the October presidential election. The Tanzania Communications Regulation Authority (TCRA) announced the new

© Reporters without borders -


~ From Chaos in Moria to Despair in Athens, Greece
~ Myanmar: Drop Charges Against Free-Speech Activist
~ Japan: Foreign Minister Should Raise Rights Abroad
~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Free Democracy Activists
~ Libya: COVID-19 and conflict collide in Libya, deepening the humanitarian crisis
~ Bolivia: Amnesty International denounces impunity for human rights violations committed during post-election crisis
~ Azerbaijan: Relentless Crackdown on Opposition
~ India: Contempt Conviction Threatens Free Speech
~ Jerusalem: ICRC donates protective equipment to tackle second wave of COVID-19
~ G20 countries urged to stop ‘COVID generation’ from being locked out of the classroom
