Human Rights Observatory

Bolivia: Amnesty International denounces impunity for human rights violations committed during post-election crisis

Amnesty International has documented human rights violations committed during the post-election crisis in Bolivia, including the repression of demonstrations and excessive and unnecessary use of force by the National Police and the Armed Forces, in a report containing recommendations to candidates in the next presidential elections, announced for 18 October.

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Jerusalem: ICRC donates protective equipment to tackle second wave of COVID-19
~ G20 countries urged to stop ‘COVID generation’ from being locked out of the classroom
~ Jordan: Closing teachers’ union, detaining officials, ‘serious’ rights violations
~ Mali: Military authorities must end arbitrary arrests and ensure the investigation of unlawful killing of four people
~ Director-General urges investigation into killing of community radio journalist Abelardo Liz in Colombia
~ UNESCO Director-General highlights the Transcultura Programme as an initiative with economic and professional impact
~ UNESCO convenes the ResiliArt-Transcultura debate with the participation of artists from the Dominican Republic and Haiti
~ Libya: UN human right chief appoints independent investigators to probe abuses
~ US presenter of social media channel held by Jihadis in Idlib province
~ ICRC donates PPE to Ministry of Health as it tackles second wave
