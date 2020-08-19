Tolerance.ca
G20 countries urged to stop ‘COVID generation’ from being locked out of the classroom

~ Jordan: Closing teachers’ union, detaining officials, ‘serious’ rights violations
~ Mali: Military authorities must end arbitrary arrests and ensure the investigation of unlawful killing of four people
~ Director-General urges investigation into killing of community radio journalist Abelardo Liz in Colombia
~ UNESCO Director-General highlights the Transcultura Programme as an initiative with economic and professional impact
~ UNESCO convenes the ResiliArt-Transcultura debate with the participation of artists from the Dominican Republic and Haiti
~ Libya: UN human right chief appoints independent investigators to probe abuses
~ US presenter of social media channel held by Jihadis in Idlib province
~ ICRC donates PPE to Ministry of Health as it tackles second wave
~ Bosnia and Herzegovina should recognise sex crime survivors’ rights, say experts
