US presenter of Facebook channel held by Jihadis in Idlib province

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the Jihadi group that controls northwestern Syria’s Idlib province, to release Bilal Abdul Kareem, a US citizen based in the province who presents an information channel on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram called On the Ground News (OGN).HTS has been holding Kareem since 13 August for “inciting against HTS,” according to

© Reporters without borders


