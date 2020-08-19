Kazakhstan: Extend, Expand Covid-19 Aid

Tolerance.ca
Click to expand Image Two mothers with children gather in front of Kazakhstan’s House of Ministries, to ask the government for additional assistance to avoid homelessness, as the KZT 42,500 in state aid is not enough to cover basic living costs for their families. Nur-Sultan, July 22, 2020. © 2020 Assemgul Mukhytkyzy (RFE/RL) (Berlin) – Hundreds of thousands of people in Kazakhstan may face poverty unless the government extends and bolsters economic relief for those negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. The pandemic has elevated inequalities in Central…

