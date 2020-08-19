Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF and NGO coalition denounce the decline of freedoms in Hong Kong

NewsIn a joint statement, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and an NGO coalition express their deep concern over the decline of freedoms in Hong Kong, including press freedom, which has accelerated since the passing of the National Security Law on 30th June.In a joint statement published on 19th August, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and an human rights NGO coalition express their concern over the steep decline of freedoms, including press freedom, s

© Reporters without borders -


