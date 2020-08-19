Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistani government-orchestrated cyber-harassment of women journalists

NewsIn response to a joint statement by a group of Pakistani women journalists denouncing a cyber-harassment campaign against them by government officials and supporters, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Pakistani authorities to ensure that the online threats and hate messages are stopped. Issued by 20 women journalists on 12 August (when it was retweeted by RSF) and now carrying around 50 signatures,

