Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Authorities are repressing and failing to protect health workers as the COVID-19 pandemic gathers force

As the daily number of COVID-19 cases reported in Venezuela has accelerated at the quickest rate yet in recent weeks, authorities are failing to take action to protect the population and, in particular, the doctors, nurses and hospital and clinic workers who are being sorely hit, and even jailing those who speak out about their dire labour conditions, said Amnesty International today.

© Amnesty International


