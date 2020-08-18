Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda: 6 Months On, No Justice for Kizito Mihigo

Click to expand Image Kizito Mihigo speaking to the media in Kigali on April 15, 2014 after nine days in incommunicado detention. In an audio recording released after his death, Mihigo says he was forced to ask for forgiveness and confess to crimes with which he was later charged during the press conference. © 2014 Stéphanie Aglietti/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Rwandan authorities have not conducted a credible and transparent investigation into the suspicious death in police custody of Kizito Mihigo, a well-known singer. It is essential to carry out an effective, independent investigation…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ICRC: 600 violent incidents recorded against healthcare providers, patients due to COVID-19
~ Ethiopia: Adapting operations during COVID-19 to meet humanitarian needs
~ South Sudan operational update: Violence, floods leave thousands homeless and at-risk of malnutrition and disease
~ PROFILE: Taking a lead against genocide, ‘no society is immune’ warns Adama Dieng
~ RSF urges for the release of South Korean journalist, jailed for refusing to disclose the identity of a source
~ Egypt: Spate of ‘Morality’ Prosecutions of Women
~ COVID-19: Over 6,650 detainees in Pacific region receive assistance
~ The Arms Trade Treaty is even more critical during COVID-19
~ Nigeria: Facts and figures for January to June 2020
~ Safer Access to Public Essential Services - report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter