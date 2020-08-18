Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: Over 6,650 detainees in Pacific region receive assistance

© International Committee of the Red Cross -


~ ICRC: 600 violent incidents recorded against healthcare providers, patients due to COVID-19
~ Ethiopia: Adapting operations during COVID-19 to meet humanitarian needs
~ South Sudan operational update: Violence, floods leave thousands homeless and at-risk of malnutrition and disease
~ PROFILE: Taking a lead against genocide, ‘no society is immune’ warns Adama Dieng
~ RSF urges for the release of South Korean journalist, jailed for refusing to disclose the identity of a source
~ Egypt: Spate of ‘Morality’ Prosecutions of Women
~ Rwanda: 6 Months On, No Justice for Kizito Mihigo
~ The Arms Trade Treaty is even more critical during COVID-19
~ Nigeria: Facts and figures for January to June 2020
~ Safer Access to Public Essential Services - report
