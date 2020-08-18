Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF urges for the release of South Korean journalist, jailed for refusing to disclose the identity of a source

NewsReporter Without Borders (RSF) calls for the release of South Korean journalist Woo Jong-chang, who was recently handed an eight-month prison term on defamation charges for refusing to disclose the identity of a source.South Korean journalist Woo Jong-chang was sentenced on charges of defamation on 17th July to

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ PROFILE: Taking a lead against genocide, ‘no society is immune’ warns Adama Dieng
~ Safer Access to Public Essential Services - report
~ Coronavirus ‘starkly’ exposes vulnerability of persons with disabilities
~ Belarus crisis: Top UN official concerned over torture allegations
~ With patience and resolve, a conflict-affected family in Butig braves the COVID-19 pandemic
~ The Arms Trade Treaty is even more critical during COVID19. It must be implemented fully
~ Facing the COVID-19 lockdown at the University of Mosul
~ Khaled Drareni support committee launches #WeAreKhaled campaign
~ COVID-19: Over 6,650 detainees in the Pacific Region receive assistance
~ Venezuela: Human rights organizations call on UN Human Rights Council to extend and strengthen Fact-Finding Mission
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter