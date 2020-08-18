Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Safer Access to Public Essential Services - report

© International Committee of the Red Cross


~ PROFILE: Taking a lead against genocide, ‘no society is immune’ warns Adama Dieng
~ RSF urges for the release of South Korean journalist, jailed for refusing to disclose the identity of a source
~ Coronavirus ‘starkly’ exposes vulnerability of persons with disabilities
~ Belarus crisis: Top UN official concerned over torture allegations
~ With patience and resolve, a conflict-affected family in Butig braves the COVID-19 pandemic
~ The Arms Trade Treaty is even more critical during COVID19. It must be implemented fully
~ Facing the COVID-19 lockdown at the University of Mosul
~ Khaled Drareni support committee launches #WeAreKhaled campaign
~ COVID-19: Over 6,650 detainees in the Pacific Region receive assistance
~ Venezuela: Human rights organizations call on UN Human Rights Council to extend and strengthen Fact-Finding Mission
